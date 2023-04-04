Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Lessened by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,225 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $36,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 410,000 shares of company stock worth $138,999,125. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.11.

NYSE LLY opened at $350.74 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $276.83 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.83.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

