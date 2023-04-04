EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Short Interest Up 7.6% in March

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the February 28th total of 957,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 288,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:EME opened at $164.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.83 and its 200-day moving average is $145.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $169.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EME has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

