Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 194.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,841 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $927,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,360 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 26,135,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,278,000 after acquiring an additional 777,200 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,059 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 45.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,893,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.77%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Barclays raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

