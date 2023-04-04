Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,704,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Ennis worth $37,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ennis by 276.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ennis by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ennis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ennis by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ennis by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Ennis stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $545.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.48. Ennis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ennis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

