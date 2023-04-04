Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,269,562,000 after purchasing an additional 351,517 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,600 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,402,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 955,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,619,000 after purchasing an additional 39,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy Stock Down 3.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.59.

ENPH stock opened at $202.60 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $128.67 and a one year high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 73.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.96 and a 200-day moving average of $257.05.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

