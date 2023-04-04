Eric Lefebvre Sells 11,245 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) insider Eric Lefebvre sold 11,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $298,217.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,866,244.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Lefebvre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Eric Lefebvre sold 67,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $2,327,400.00.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a current ratio of 14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,273.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.75%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,369,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,734,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 51.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after buying an additional 546,638 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 54.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,369,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after buying an additional 483,034 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

