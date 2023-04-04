Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stake Cut by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 9,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Everest Re Group stock opened at $361.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $394.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.34.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.