Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.6% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200,102 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Shares of XOM opened at $116.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.48. The stock has a market cap of $472.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

