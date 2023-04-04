F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 19.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 192,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F.N.B. Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of FNB stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.26 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

About F.N.B.

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.