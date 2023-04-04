FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,200 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the February 28th total of 746,500 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 141,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

FBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens downgraded FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. FB Financial has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $45.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.04.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $127.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.53 million. Analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

In other FB Financial news, Director Raja J. Jubran bought 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,573.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in FB Financial by 232.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in FB Financial by 702.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in FB Financial by 413.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

