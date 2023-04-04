Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $774,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

JNJ stock opened at $156.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $408.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

