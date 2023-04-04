First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,446 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 451.6% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded First Republic Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Sterne Agee CRT boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRC stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $171.09.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.