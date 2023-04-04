First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FWRG stock opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $943.42 million, a PE ratio of 132.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.