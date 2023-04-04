Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.55.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Five Below stock opened at $210.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.18. Five Below has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $212.56.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.07. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $505,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,791.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 2,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $505,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,791.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 1,564 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total value of $315,067.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,382 shares of company stock worth $2,053,616 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth $161,638,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 63.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,795,000 after acquiring an additional 644,271 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,794,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth $76,163,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

