Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 479,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,996 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $33,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,268,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $899,000.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Floor & Decor news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FND stock opened at $98.63 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $102.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.59.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

