Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Short Interest Up 7.3% in March

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the February 28th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Genmab A/S Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.38. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Genmab A/S

GMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Danske upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $632.62.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

