Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 79.6% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,038 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 338.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,220,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,898,000 after acquiring an additional 942,525 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,504,000 after acquiring an additional 923,414 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 4,065.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,002,000 after acquiring an additional 605,220 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 93.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,743,000 after acquiring an additional 514,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Insider Activity

Global Payments Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $105.25 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $146.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.84 and a 200-day moving average of $107.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

