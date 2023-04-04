Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,323 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 353.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000.

PAVE opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

