G&S Capital LLC Buys 10,092 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.0% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after buying an additional 3,094,957 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,456,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,087,570,000 after buying an additional 317,096 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $116.13 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.48. The company has a market capitalization of $472.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

