G&S Capital LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 50,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,232,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $130.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $383.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

