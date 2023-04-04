HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 17,457 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.33. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.83%. The business had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

