Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 199,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 799,621 shares of company stock worth $12,178,761 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.