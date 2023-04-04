HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,040,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the February 28th total of 6,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DINO. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

HF Sinclair stock opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 13.14%.

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

