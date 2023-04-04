Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires 729 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.2% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $166.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $178.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

