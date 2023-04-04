Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $6.30 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,252 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.3% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $287.23 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.04.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.98.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

