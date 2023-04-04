IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 491.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IDEX Stock Down 0.8 %
IEX opened at $229.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $246.23.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.91.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.
