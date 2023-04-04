Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc Sells 20,000 Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Stock

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,479,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,490,005.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bakkt alerts:

On Friday, March 31st, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 74,495 shares of Bakkt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $126,641.50.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 50,000 shares of Bakkt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $66,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 100,000 shares of Bakkt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $206,000.00.

Bakkt Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BKKT opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $451.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 4.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $1.73. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 1,054.21% and a positive return on equity of 85.81%. The company had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKKT. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bakkt in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bakkt by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Bakkt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.10 target price on shares of Bakkt in a research report on Friday.

About Bakkt

(Get Rating)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.