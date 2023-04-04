Insider Selling: Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Director Sells 74,495 Shares of Stock

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 74,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $126,641.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,499,045 shares in the company, valued at $12,748,376.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 20,000 shares of Bakkt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $33,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 50,000 shares of Bakkt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $66,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 100,000 shares of Bakkt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $206,000.00.

Bakkt Price Performance

NYSE:BKKT opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $451.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 4.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 1,054.21% and a positive return on equity of 85.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKKT shares. Citigroup cut shares of Bakkt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.10 price target on shares of Bakkt in a report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bakkt by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 404,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bakkt by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,690,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 86,074 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bakkt by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,904,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 444,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bakkt by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 55,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Bakkt by 14.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,240,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 159,640 shares during the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

Further Reading

