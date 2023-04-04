Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells 5,218 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 5,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $313,236.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,140.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cloudflare stock opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.42. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $124,592,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4,672.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,644,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,707 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
