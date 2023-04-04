Intergy Private Wealth LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,965 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.9% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $166.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.56. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $178.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

