International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,592,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,869,566,000 after acquiring an additional 279,742 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% in the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,356,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,303,120,000 after buying an additional 247,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,191,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,176,000 after buying an additional 316,982 shares in the last quarter. LTS One Management LP grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% in the third quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,962,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $450,744,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,588,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $519,231,000 after buying an additional 329,515 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IFF opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.86. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.53 and a 52 week high of $135.17. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -44.88%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.47.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

