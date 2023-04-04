International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.47.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.5 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

