Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 89,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 53,547 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 325.9% in the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 213,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 163,734 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $971,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 432,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 129,391 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

