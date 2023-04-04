Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Position Raised by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJS. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 91,424 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 46,179 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $390,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSJS opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

