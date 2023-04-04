Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $10,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $112.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.82. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.76 and a fifty-two week high of $127.63.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

