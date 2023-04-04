Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Alimera Sciences (ALIM)

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ: ALIM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/3/2023 – Alimera Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Alimera Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $8.00.

3/29/2023 – Alimera Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Alimera Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/13/2023 – Alimera Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/5/2023 – Alimera Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2023 – Alimera Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Alimera Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Alimera Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Alimera Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $7.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $313,433.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caligan Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

