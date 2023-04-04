Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Alimera Sciences (ALIM)

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ: ALIM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/3/2023 – Alimera Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/3/2023 – Alimera Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $8.00.
- 2/23/2023 – Alimera Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Alimera Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of ALIM stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $7.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.42.
In related news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $313,433.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.
