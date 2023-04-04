Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 189,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,257,000 after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 247,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,433,000 after acquiring an additional 60,369 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $150.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.59.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.22.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

