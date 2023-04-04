Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.2 %

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

JNJ opened at $156.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

