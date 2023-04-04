Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $186,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.28.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $130.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $383.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.80 and its 200-day moving average is $130.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

