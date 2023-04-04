Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 255 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.13 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $472.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

