John Abernethy Purchases 15,000 Shares of Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Rating) insider John Abernethy acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.84 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,525.00 ($8,520.41).

John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clime Capital alerts:

On Tuesday, March 7th, John Abernethy acquired 24,048 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.86 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,561.04 ($13,987.10).

On Wednesday, January 4th, John Abernethy acquired 14,952 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,127.86 ($8,930.51).

Clime Capital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 69.47, a current ratio of 33.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.47.

Clime Capital Dividend Announcement

About Clime Capital

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Clime Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

(Get Rating)

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clime Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.