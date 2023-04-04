John Abernethy Purchases 15,000 Shares of Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Rating) insider John Abernethy acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.84 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,525.00 ($8,520.41).
John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 7th, John Abernethy acquired 24,048 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.86 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,561.04 ($13,987.10).
- On Wednesday, January 4th, John Abernethy acquired 14,952 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,127.86 ($8,930.51).
Clime Capital Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 69.47, a current ratio of 33.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.47.
Clime Capital Dividend Announcement
About Clime Capital
Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.
