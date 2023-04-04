Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 108 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,184 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.3% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $166.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $178.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.56.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

