Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $156.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $408.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
Recommended Stories
