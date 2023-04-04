JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Increased by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $130.16 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.28.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.