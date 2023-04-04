JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 86.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,044,000 after buying an additional 5,978,393 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,378.2% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064,396 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,667,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,433,000 after buying an additional 3,531,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,480,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.28.

Shares of JPM opened at $130.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $383.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.