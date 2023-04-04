Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWAC) Short Interest Up 6.7% in March

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Price Performance

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWAC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,213,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,962,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,508,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,360,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About Jupiter Wellness Acquisition

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, engages in merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

