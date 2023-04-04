Kaizen Financial Strategies Sells 489 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,391 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Apple makes up 9.1% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Apple were worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $166.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.26 and its 200-day moving average is $145.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $178.49.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.