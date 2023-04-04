Keeler THomas Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Keeler THomas Management LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15,796 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Keeler THomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.82.
AMZN opened at $102.41 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $168.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -382.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.08.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
