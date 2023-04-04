Keeler THomas Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Keeler THomas Management LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15,796 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Keeler THomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $102.41 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $168.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -382.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.