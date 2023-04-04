Keith Lamont Cummings Sells 9,960 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,960 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $264,139.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Keith Lamont Cummings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, January 23rd, Keith Lamont Cummings sold 30,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

PLRX stock opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.44. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average is $24.31.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.75% and a negative net margin of 1,273.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,906,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PLRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.