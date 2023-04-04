Liberty Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $104.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $143.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.43 and a 200 day moving average of $95.75.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,101,419. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.39.
About Alphabet
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.